EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $85.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $102.69.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile
