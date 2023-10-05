EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $85.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $102.69.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

