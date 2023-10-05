Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lifted to “Buy” at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XYL. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.54.

XYL stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 36.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 88,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

