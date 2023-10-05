Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schindler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.75.

SHLAF opened at $203.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.92. Schindler has a 1 year low of $154.34 and a 1 year high of $244.30.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

