nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.08.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 0.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,805 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $177,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,768,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,288 shares of company stock worth $7,656,684. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 62.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 56.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

