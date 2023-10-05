Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Plug Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.98.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $6.53 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 8.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

