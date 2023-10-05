Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,380 shares of company stock worth $6,757,251 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

