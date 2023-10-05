Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Splunk from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $146.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.42, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $147.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,558 shares of company stock worth $4,152,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Splunk by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $1,310,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Splunk by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

