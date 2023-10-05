Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.46 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

