Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.46 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.