ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.99% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

