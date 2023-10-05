Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

