Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $152.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.64.

CLX opened at $131.79 on Monday. Clorox has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.36%.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

