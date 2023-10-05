Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 225,396 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 768,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.