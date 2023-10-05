Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
