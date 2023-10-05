Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.8 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Madhu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 180,418 shares of company stock worth $203,553 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

