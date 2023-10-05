Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.8 %
OXBR stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.40.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
