Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -37.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.