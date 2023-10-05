Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.
Newell Brands Stock Down 1.2 %
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -37.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
