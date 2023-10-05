Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.74.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ambev by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,551,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after buying an additional 690,746 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,415,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

