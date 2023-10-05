JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $28.39 on Friday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,201,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 277.4% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,732,000 after buying an additional 462,472 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,564,000 after buying an additional 323,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com by 110.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

