Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Reed's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REED

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.