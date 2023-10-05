Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
