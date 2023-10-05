Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MNTX

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 million, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.