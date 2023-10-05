StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NYSE:RPT opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $879.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 778,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,828,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $8,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 546,213 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

