StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPT
RPT Realty Stock Up 0.9 %
RPT Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 76.71%.
Institutional Trading of RPT Realty
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 778,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,828,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $8,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 546,213 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RPT Realty
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.