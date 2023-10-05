Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

