NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NTN opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.76.
About NTN Buzztime
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.