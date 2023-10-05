NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTNFree Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NTN opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

