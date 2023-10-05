StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.