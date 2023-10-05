Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.94.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Mobileye Global by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

