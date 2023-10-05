Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.94.

DDOG stock opened at $88.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.50, a PEG ratio of 1,569.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $781,278.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 184,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,485,948.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,179,695 shares of company stock worth $112,697,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

