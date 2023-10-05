BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,412 shares during the period. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

