Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

