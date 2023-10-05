Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $190.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.40.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $155.12 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -110.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,858 shares of company stock worth $19,335,152 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

