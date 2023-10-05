Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Syneos Health Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SYNH opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Syneos Health
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
