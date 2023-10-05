Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 214.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

