ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. ATN International has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $496.55 million, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 0.35.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -93.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

