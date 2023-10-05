Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACRX opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.36. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

