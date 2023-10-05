Insider Selling: Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Insider Sells £474,119.24 in Stock

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Milner sold 147,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($3.89), for a total value of £474,119.24 ($573,092.28).

Wilmington Stock Performance

Shares of WIL stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.11) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.72. The firm has a market cap of £302.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Wilmington plc has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 356 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Wilmington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

Read More

