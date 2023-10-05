Insider Buying: Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider Purchases £18,392 in Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Walker purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £18,392 ($22,231.36).
Aurora Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Aurora Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.47) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 209.03. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 178 ($2.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £155.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.81 and a beta of 1.30.
About Aurora Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Investment Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.