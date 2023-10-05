Insider Buying: Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider Purchases £18,392 in Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Walker purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £18,392 ($22,231.36).

Aurora Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Aurora Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.47) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 209.03. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 178 ($2.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £155.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.81 and a beta of 1.30.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

