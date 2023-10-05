Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Buys £7,164.99 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider John Rennocks bought 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £7,164.99 ($8,660.69).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:UEM opened at GBX 216 ($2.61) on Thursday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 234 ($2.83). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.92 million, a PE ratio of 7,200.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

