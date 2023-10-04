Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.16. 1,092,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,080. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $431.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,057 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.