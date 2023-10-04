Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 507 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $160.63. 1,361,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $432.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

