Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.98. 560,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,609. The firm has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

