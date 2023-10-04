Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.07. The company had a trading volume of 577,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,609. The firm has a market cap of $369.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

