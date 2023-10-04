Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,628 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,124,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

