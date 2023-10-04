Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 81,096 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 81,096 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $141,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.15. 3,143,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,127,282. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.89 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

