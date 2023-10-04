Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 86,703 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,676,000 after acquiring an additional 305,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. 8,715,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,734,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

