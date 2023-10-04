Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA remained flat at $42.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,049,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

