Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,510. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $296.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

