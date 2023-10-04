Carlson Capital Management Purchases 64 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,319,000 after acquiring an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.23. The company had a trading volume of 343,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,880. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

