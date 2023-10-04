Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Kaye Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Kaye Capital Management cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,584 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.7% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.54. 25,743,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,456,781. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

