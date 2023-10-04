Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $8.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $823.28. 519,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $859.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $780.76. The company has a market cap of $339.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

