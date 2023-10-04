Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 6.7% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,748,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,431,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.02. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.