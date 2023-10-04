Verum Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.38. The stock had a trading volume of 827,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,004. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,154,152.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,154,152.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,188,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.