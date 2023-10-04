Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 672,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,864. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

