Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.76. The company had a trading volume of 571,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,474. The company has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $232.08 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.38.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

