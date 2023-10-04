Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $390.30. The company had a trading volume of 469,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.